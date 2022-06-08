A “state of the art” vending machine that dispenses fresh milk is set to stay in Caerphilly, if planning permission is granted by the council.
Milkshakes, cheesecakes and fresh honey are all available at the Milk Vending Station on Pontygwindy Road.
Glass bottles can be bought at the shop to hold the milk, in addition to a range of syrup flavours including banana, strawberry, mint chocolate, creme egg, and blueberry muffin.
A similar milk vending machine has been installed in Newport city centre by Castle Farm Shop.
The cashless shop is currently open from 6am until 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 9am and 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
Plans have been lodged by the business owners to retain the use of the site as a fresh milk vending station – which will be approved or rejected by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning department.
Previously the building was used by a machine and tool hire company called Speedfast, which closed in April, 2022.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by July 22.
