A MOTHER plans to bring her daughter’s grave to her hometown – after precious items were moved from her memorial.

Sarah Woodcock's daughter, Kyla Louise, died in 2014 age just four weeks and one day after being born prematurely and was buried at Cardiff’s Western Cemetery, which is owned by Cardiff City Council.

On June 3 when Ms Woodcock, who lives in Cwmbran, went to visit her daughter’s grave she was distraught to find items placed near the memorial - on what would have been Kyla's eighth birthday on April 10 - had been removed.

This was so the council could carry out maintenance, but she’d been given no notice or warning.

“It was really really hard,” said Ms Woodcock.

“It’s been eight years since I lost my miracle baby, and I went to visit her grave and it was all gone.

“It felt like I was falling apart; it’s so stressful and I feel like – if it happened to them – they would go nuts.”

The items, which were removed for maintenance, have now been returned.

A council spokeman said:

“The items were removed while regular maintenance was carried out and they have all been returned. We are sorry for any distress caused.

“The team have spoken with the lady in question and explained what happened. Western is a large cemetery which sees regular maintenance works undertaken on a rolling basis and, unfortunately, it’s not always possible to give notice.

“The council sympathises with Kyla’s mother and will do what we can to help facilitate any decision she chooses to take.”

Ms Woodcock faced a similar issue in 2019 when items were removed from a nearby tree – again with no warning given.

She hopes to have Kyla’s grave moved to Hollybush Cemetery, which is closer to home, and has written to the Ministry of Justice hoping to get an exhumation for Kyla.

Despite concerns about the cost of relocating the grave from the cemetery in Ely to one in Hollybush she claims that Western’s Cemetery’s manager has agreed to help cover some of the cost, including a new coffin, meaning she needs £1,000 for the exhumation.

“He saw I was in a state,” said Ms Woodcock.

“I was over the moon [for the support].”

If anyone is able to donate towards the £1,000 needed to bring Kyla to her hometown, they can e-mail Ms Woodcock at sarahkylawilliams1991@gmail.com