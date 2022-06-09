THE CAUSE of the fire which devastated a bowls club in Gilfach last week is still undetermined.
On Wednesday (June 1), firefighters were called to Gilfach Bargoed Bowling Club just before 7am after locals spotted smoke coming from the corner of the building.
The club was alight by 7.20am, and emergency services were on-site into the afternoon.
Crews from across south Wales, including Aberbargoed, Pontypridd, Rhymney and Caerphilly, attended the fire.
A fundraiser was set up to help Gilfach Bowls Club rebuild after the fire, and this has now raised more than £5,000.
The clubhouse was virtually entirely destroyed by the fire, and several members spoke about their sadness at losing almost 100 years of history.
“Due to the extent of damage to the premises, the cause of fire will remain undetermined,” said a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.
And Gwent Police – who attended the fire and closed off nearby roads – have confirmed that the fire service has not handed over the investigation to them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here