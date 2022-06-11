A YEAR seven pupil and published author will have her book shared in all schools across Torfaen.

Lucy-Marie Phillips has written the book I Can’t Make It Stop about her experience after being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome aged 11.

The St Alban’s RC High School pupil started showing symptoms when she was eight years old, and her book is a personal diary on living with Tourette’s and to help educate people – and especially her fellow pupils – about the condition.

On World Tourette’s Day (June 7), the leader of Torfaen council Cllr Anthony Hunt visited Miss Phillips at school and pledged to buy copies of the book for each school in Torfaen.

“I saw Lucy-Marie on the BBC Breakfast news and to be a published author at such a young age is a fantastic achievement,” said Cllr Hunt.

“The book is really attractive and informative and I’m sure will educate people and help raise awareness.

“The council is purchasing a copy of Lucy-Marie’s book I Can’t Make It Stop for every school in the borough to help raise awareness of the condition for all pupils and staff and it was lovely to see just how happy Lucy-Marie is in school.”

St Alban’s headteacher Steven Lord said: “Lucie-Marie is a fantastic pupil and has spoken in assembly about living with Tourette’s and she’s been brilliant at helping her friends and staff in the school have a much better understanding of Tourette’s syndrome.”

Miss Phillips will be signing copies of her book and having a coffee morning at Pontypool Indoor Market on Saturday, June 11 between 10am and 1pm.

And to mark the end of Tourette’s awareness month on June 15, Torfaen council will light up the Civic Centre in Pontypool in teal for Tourette’s. Miss Phillips will also have her achievements recognised at the next full council meeting on June 28.