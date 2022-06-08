Bombshells Ekin-Su and Afia left heads spinning after their surprise Love Island entrance but is Newport's Liam getting a change to date either girl?
Liam was left single at the firepit after Italian contestant Davide chose to couple up with Gemma Owen on Tuesday night's episode.
But it looks like, with the new girls' arrival, Liam's luck is about to change.
It's about time too with a second recoupling at the end of the week, being the single contestant means that the Newport lad could be booted from the island.
Here's who Liam will be getting to know better on a date in the next episode.
See who Love Island star Liam Llewellyn will date on Thursday night
On Wednesday's episode, news of the girls' arrival came in true Love Island fashion.
Brighton fishmonger Luca received a text: “Boys, tonight two girls will enter the Villa. The public have been voting for which boys they should date. #MakeItADouble”.
With minds racing, it was finally revealed that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu would be stepping out of the villa for a romantic 1:1 with Liam.
Meanwhile, London islander Afia Tonkmor will be joined by Liam too!
Love Island 2022 couples after episode three
- Paige Thorne and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford and Dami Hope
- Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti
Since Davide chose to couple up with Gemma at the end of the second episode, Liam has been left single and therefore vulnerable.
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the 11 islanders that ITV has confirmed to be joining this year's series:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Liam Llewellyn
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Afia Tonkmor
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the new show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Thursday, June 9 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
