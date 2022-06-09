A HUGE fire was raging at a Gwent industrial estate in the early of this morning with police urging people to avoid the area.
Firefighters are dealing with an enormous blaze that engulfed Blaenavon’s Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate.
Jens Christoffersen took this amazing footage of the fire which lit up the night sky.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said late last night: "Officers are dealing with a large fire on the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon.
“Please avoid the area."
On Twitter, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Blaenavon.
“Please avoid the area to keep access for emergency services.
“We are also advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.”
