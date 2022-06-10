A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HOLLY JADE WILLIAMS, 21, of Church Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on London Street on May 14.

SEAN MARK JAMES HOSKINS, 26, of Church Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caldicot Road on May 13.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL STEWART HITCHINS, aged 34, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted three counts of assault by beating, using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

AARON JAMES RICKARD, 32, of Glannant Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he admitted drink driving on Main Street, Crumlin, with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 13.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN MANDER, 50, of Claremont, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Aust Service Station on the M48 near Bristol on May 14.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROSEMARY KELLEHEL, 28, of Foundry Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink driving with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Avondale Road, Cwmbran, on May 14.

He was ordered to pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH BUSBY, 36, of Anson Green, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on a pit bike with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 15.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.