A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a number of assault allegations against a woman.
Elvis Price, 43, from Ebbw Vale, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, inflicting GBH, two counts of attempting to inflict GBH and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charges are alleged to have taken place in the town between March and May.
His trial is due to begin on October 19 and expected to last three days.
Price, of Newchurch Road, was remanded in custody following the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
