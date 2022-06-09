THE Welsh Government could ban children from buying energy drinks as part of new proposals to improve the nation's health and reduce obesity.

There are currently around 1.5 million adults in Wales who are overwights, of whom 600,000 are deemed obese.

One in four children are also overweight or obese by the time they start primary school, studies show.

Ministers now want to tackle the issue, which they say is not just a matter of personal health but a public one that costs the NHS £6.1 billion every year across the UK.

The government has now launched a public consultation on its proposals to curb obesity, including a ban on energy drinks, some of which contain 21 teaspoons of sugar.

The latest National Diet and Nutrition Survey has shown that young people aged between 11 and 18 years old are consuming up to three times the recommended maximum amount of sugar.

“We need an open and frank conversation about how we can create a step change in our choices and behaviours," said Lynne Neagle, Senedd member for Torfaen and Wales' deputy minister for mental health. "We are talking about reversing significant issues which have built up over generations in our food environment.”

The move would mirror UK Government plans to stop sales of such drinks to children, which were announced in 2019 but are yet to come into force.

A consultation launched in Wales on Thursday which will continue until September 1 will ask people to give their thoughts on banning the sale of energy drinks to young people under 16.

It will also hear people’s views on restricting the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar or salt, ending free refills on sugary drinks and expanding the publication of calories on menus; and whether planning for new hot food takeaways should take into account how close they are to schools and colleges, ensuring factors such as existing saturation, local obesity rates and social demographics are considered.

"Often, foods that are sugary or high in fat or salt are more readily available and promoted, making it harder for people to make the healthy choice," Ms Neagle said.

“We know this is a difficult time for people with the growing cost of living crisis putting huge pressure on people financially. However we also know If current obesity trends continue, more people in Wales will die prematurely from cancer, heart disease, liver disease and type 2 diabetes."