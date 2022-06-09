THE motorcyclist who died in a crash in Monmouthshire last week has been named as Andrew Still.

The 52-year-old was riding a motorbike on the A466 between Chepstow and Tintern last Friday when he was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen motor caravan at around 1.10pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Still's family paid tribute to their "rock and a beacon of light" who was a "best friend to all".

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

Family tribute - 'the kindest, forever loving man'





Mr Still's family has written the following tribute to him:

Andrew wasn’t just a best friend to all,

He was a rock and a beacon of light

in every one’s life around him.

He was a guide through your life’s troubles

and a ray of light in every crowd.

He made you laugh and always led the way,

But most of all Andrew was my

Inner soul, my other half

And my true love.

He was the kindest, forever loving man

and he was my husband and will always be

my beautiful husband Andrew Mark Still.

Andrew Still. Picture: courtesy of Gwent Police

Police appeal

Gwent Police continues to investigate the crash and has asked anyone with information, including dashcam footage from between 12.40pm and 1.20pm, or any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200185356, with any details.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.