IN WHAT has been labelled a "dark day" for drivers, the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the “thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank” meant it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

He added: “There’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody."

The AA called for a further 10p-per-litre cut in fuel duty and the introduction of a “fuel price stabiliser” which would see the rate lowered when prices rise, and increased when prices drop.

The firm’s president Edmund King said: “Enough is enough. The [UK] Government must act urgently to reduce the record fuel prices which are crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses.

“A fuel price stabiliser is a fair means for the Treasury to help regulate the pump price, but alongside this they need to bring in more fuel price transparency to stop the daily rip-offs at the pumps.

“The £100 tank is not sustainable with the general cost-of-living crisis, so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently.”

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on June 9 at 3pm.

BLAENAU GWENT

Gulf Ebbw Vale: 172.9p

Murco Brynmawr 172.9p

Tesco Abertillery: 175.9p

Gulf Tredegar: 176.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 177.9p

CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH

Texaco Risca (Cromwell Road): 172.9p

Asda Caerphilly: 173.6p

High Bank Garage, Blackwood: 173.9p

Asda Blackwood: 174.7p

Morrisons Caerphilly: 175.7p

Morrisons Bargoed: 175.7p

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Tesco Chepstow: 178.9p

BP Usk: 181.9p

Gulf Caldicot: 184.7p

BP Chepstow: 185.9p

Shell Abergavenny: 185.9p

NEWPORT

Esso, Corporation Road: 171.9p

Asda Pillgwenlly: 174.7p

Asda Duffryn: 174.7p

Sainsburys Newport: 175.9p

Morrisons Rogerstone: 176.7p

TORFAEN

Texaco Cwmbran: 171.9p

Gulf Pontypool: 173.9p

Sainsbury's Cwmbran: 175.9p

Esso Pontypool: 176.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran: 176.9p

Additional reporting by Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent