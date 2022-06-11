FOLLOWING a Platinum Jubilee concert, Torfaen Male Choir have presented a defibrillator to be housed at Panteg House.

As well as being a social club, Panteg House is home to several community groups – including a food bank – and a number of sports teams.

Over the jubilee weekend Torfaen Male Choir held at concert at the House, and after their performance, their president Nick Thomas-Symonds presented the life-saving equipment to Allan Peploe, secretary of Panteg House.

The concert also raised money to support the people of Ukraine.

The defibrillator was purchased by Torfaen Male Choir and given to Panteg House to ensure that customers, local organisations, sports clubs, and the wider public have access to a defibrillator when needed.

Defibrillation in under five minutes can produce survival rates as high as 50 to 70 per cent.

“I was honoured to present a defibrillator to Panteg House in my role as president which will go towards saving peoples’ lives,” said Mr Thomas-Symonds.

“Our choirs across Torfaen were hit hugely during the pandemic, so it was wonderful to attend such a fantastic concert to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and to raise vital funds for the people of Ukraine.”

Torfaen Male Choir have bought a defibrillator to be housed at Panteg House.

Dave Gunter, chairman of the Torfaen Male Choir, said: “It was brilliant to mark the Platinum Jubilee by performing in front of a local audience.

“We were privileged to be able to purchase and donate a defibrillator to Panteg House, as a demonstration of our commitment to the benefit of the community.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the concert for their appreciation of our singing and for giving very generously to the collection which raised £309.68 in aid of Ukraine.

“We are very fortunate to have a president as supportive as Nick Thomas-Symonds and several local councillors and community councillors who attended.

“Thank you to everyone for their continued support.”

Mr Peploe said: “I am very grateful to Torfaen Male Choir for this vital equipment.

“Panteg House has five different sport sections and over 200 members who actively participate, with visiting sport teams attending matches and tournaments.

“In addition, the House itself has many community groups who use our facilities throughout the week.

“I am pleased to say a number of staff and member have completed training in the use of the defibrillator.

“On behalf of Panteg House, our sport sections, our members, visitors and our community may I give a huge thank you to the choir for this generous gift.”