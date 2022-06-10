A MAN has gone on trial accused of raping a woman “who was out of it” and recording the alleged sex attack on his mobile phone.

John Walters, 24, denies the allegations against him which the prosecution claims took place in the Blackwood area after they had just met at a pub.

The defendant claims any sexual activity between the pair in nearby bushes was completely consensual.

He told investigating detectives he was “horrified” by the claims against him.

Walters and the woman were strangers before they met for the first time in August 2020, a jury was told.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the complainant admitted having drank “a lot” of alcohol throughout the day, including wine, gin and shots.

She also revealed she had taken cocaine that night.

Jurors were told the woman was found by two friends on a roadside during the early hours of the morning following the alleged rape.

The complainant was taken by them to Blackwood police station.

Prosecutor Heath Edwards asked PC Lauren Lewis, one of the officers on duty at the time, to explain what she witnessed when she saw the alleged victim.

She told him: “(The complainant) was inconsolable and erratic – she was very, very drunk.

“She appeared out of it. She was screaming and she didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

PC Lewis added: “She seemed really, really frightened.

“She had twigs in her hair and her mascara was smudged.

“(The complainant) didn’t have any underwear or shoes.

“She was crying and asking her friends what had happened to her.

“Then she became really hysterical.

“She was saying, ‘What’s happened? What’s happened?’”

Another officer who was on duty at the time, DC Jessica Eynon, told the jury: “(The complainant) was wailing and screaming and completely inconsolable.

“She was very unsteady on her feet.”

The court was told the complainant has “no recollection of what took place” that night with the defendant.

Walters, of School Way Blackwood, has pleaded not guilty to rape and voyeurism.

The jury was told by his barrister Dyfed Llion Thomas that his client is a man of “good character” with no convictions recorded against him.

The trial before Judge David Wynn Morgan continues.