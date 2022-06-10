A POPULAR hairdressers that spent more than three decades in Newport city centre has shut up shop.
The Elbow Room – which had been a mainstay on Austin Friars in the city centre since the late 1980s – closed earlier this year when its owner Sue Williams, decided to retire.
Branding on the outside of the salon has now been taken down with a sign in the window indicating that two of its former hairdressers are now at a nearby salon on Charles Street.
The hairdressers built up a loyal customer base in its many years of service in Newport and was a constant fixture around the many changes the city centre has seen in recent years.
It’s not yet clear if there is anything lined up to fill the now empty shopping unit.
Earlier this year, the Argus reported that Newport has more empty shops than any other city in the UK – a worrying trend that has been worsened by the impact of covid.
