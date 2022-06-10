PARENTS campaigning against the mandatory Relationship and Sex Education (RSE) reforms in Welsh schools have been granted a judicial review.

The Public Child Protection Wales group say children as young as three will be taught about “sensitive and arguably inappropriate topics”, including gender ideology, and that parents are being disenfranchised by being denied the right to remove their child from sex education.

However, the Welsh Government said these claims were “incorrect” and that all lessons would be age-appropriate.

The group – which represents more than 5,000 parents and family members – lodged papers with the High Court, and on May 27, were granted a judicial review into the Welsh Government's rollout of the reforms.

In his ruling, Justice Turner said: “The issues raised on behalf of the claimants involve the consideration of complex constitutional matters with potentially very significant consequences for both parents and children.

“The response of the defendants, although not without force, is not so obviously determinative of the issues as to justify the refusal of permission.”

Kim Isherwood said: ”After years of being ignored, we are delighted that the judge has recognised the seriousness of the proposed changes, the withdraw of time-honoured parental rights and, that the RSE programme, as it stands, could have significant consequences on children’s mental and physical health.

“In one swoop, the Government has broken the vital partnership between parents and schools by, for the first time, creating a political wedge between us.

“Children should not be used for political ideological experiments in relation to identity and sexuality.

“It is tantamount to institutionalised abuse, asked to be delivered by teachers who choose a vocation to teach every child as an individual, with respect and dignity, and not to force any ideology on them.

“School is a place to learn about vital biology, how to develop relationships – with both sexes – and to develop respect.

“But, as parents, we believe what is happening here is the sexualisation of children, not the education of children. This is a social engineering experiment which must be stopped.”

The campaigners stress they are not against safeguarding or age-appropriate biology being taught, and added that they fully support minority rights in terms of welfare and freedom of choice.

The Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 requires that RSE taught in the new curriculum must be developmentally appropriate for learners.

The Welsh Government’s Curriculum for Wales – Relationships and Sexuality Education Code said that children aged three will be taught about acting with kindness, empathy and compassion to others; the use of accurate terminology for body parts; and recognising trusted adults who can help them when they feel unhappy or unsafe.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Learners will only learn topics that are appropriate to their age and development.

“At a younger age, for example, children will be taught about treating each other with kindness and empathy. As they grow older, they will gain an understanding of topics such as online safety, consent and sexual health – all of which will be handled in a sensitive way.

“This is about ensuring the best outcomes for all learners and their communities: to protect them and keep them safe.

“Evidence shows RSE can, for example help learners’ understanding and participation in healthy relationships of all kinds; reduce all forms of bullying as well as supporting learners to recognise and seek support for abusive or unhealthy relationships.

“Since 2018 the RSE Code has been through full and wide-ranging consultation and the appropriate legislative procedure in the Senedd.

“These reforms have been welcomed by a number of respected organisations including the NSPCC, the Children’s Commissioner’s Office and Welsh Women’s Aid.”

The case will be heard in the High Court in Cardiff before September – when the reforms are due to be brought in.