For the first time since 2019, the UK's biggest festival is returning to Worthy Farm as festival-goers enjoy Glastonbury Festival.

The five-day event will welcome hundreds of thousands of music fans from across the world to the site after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

But now it's ready for its return, with festival organiser Emily Eavis sharing an image of the headliner Pyramid Stage being assembled back in May.

And after two years of cancellation, Glastonbury promises to be bigger than ever with iconic names on the line up including Diana Ross, Pet Shop Boys, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sir Paul McCartney.

If you are wondering when the festival starts and who is set to take the stage then look no further as we have you covered.

When is Glastonbury 2022?





Glastonbury official opens its gates on Wednesday, June 22, and will last until Sunday, June 26.

With live music taking to the stage from Friday, June 24 to the final day of Sunday.

If you weren't able to bag some tickets, then no need to worry as you'll still be able to watch it all on BBC iPlayer.

Every act will be broadcasted live, including all the headliners straight from Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 Pyramid Stage Full Line Up:

Although there are a few stages across the farm, the Pyramid stage is the biggest and will all be broadcasted by the BBC.

So if you want to feel like you're at the festival but from the comfort of your own home, we have the lineup for every day on the Pyramid stage.

Friday June 23 Glastonbury Pyramid Stage Line Up:

Ziggy Marley- 12:15pm - 13.15pm

Rufus Wainwright- 13.45pm- 14.45pm

Crowded House- 15:15pm-16.15pm

Wolf Alice- 16.45pm- 17.45pm

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - 18:15pm - 19:30pm

Sam Fender - 20:15pm - 21:15pm

Billie Eilish - 22:15pm - 23:45pm

Saturday June 24 Glastonbury Pyramid Stage Line Up:

Les Amazones D'Afique - 12:00pm - 12:45pm

Joy Crookes - 13:15pm- 14:00pm

Easy Life - 14:30pm - 15:30pm

AJ Tracey - 16:00pm - 16:45pm

Haim - 17:30pm - 18:30pm

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 19:15pm - 20:30pm

Paul McCartney - 21:30pm - 23:45pm

Sunday June 26 Glastonbury Pyramid Stage Line Up: