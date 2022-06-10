SUPPORT worth £4 million will be offered to help some of the most vulnerable households in Wales with soaring energy bills.

Jane Hutt, minister for social justice, has announced a fuel voucher scheme which will help people who have pre-payment energy meters, and those households which are not connected to mains gas.

The support comes as new figures show that standing charges for people on pre-payment meters in south Wales have risen by 94 per cent - the fourth highest rise in Britain – while people in north Wales have seen the highest rise in standing charges across the UK – with costs soaring by 102 per cent.

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit have seen a typical average household energy bill increase by £693-a-year, while people on pre-payment meters have seen average increases of £708-a-year.

The £4 million funding will allow the Fuel Bank Foundation to introduce a national voucher scheme, providing direct support to eligible households.

Vouchers will range from £30 in summer months to £49 in winter, with households receiving up to three vouchers over a six-month period.

Nearly 120,000 people on pre-payment meters will be eligible for vouchers to support them during the cost of living crisis.

The scheme will also include a Heat Fund, which will provide direct support to eligible households living off the gas grid – around 2,000 households in Wales – which are reliant on heating oil and liquid gas.

“The cost of living crisis is having a devastating impact on people in Wales,” Ms Hutt said.

“Today, nearly half of all households in Wales are at risk of falling into fuel poverty. This is deeply shocking.

“We are investing an extra £4 million in the Fuel Bank Foundation to roll-out a national scheme that covers the whole of Wales and supports people most in need.

“This extra help is for people on pre-payment meters and for those who are not on mains gas or electricity – both ignored by the Chancellor in his latest package.”

Matthew Cole, head of Fuel Bank Foundation, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Welsh Government, particularly at a time when people are really struggling to cope financially with the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.

“The funding will enable the Fuel Bank Foundation to continue providing vital services to the most vulnerable in society, to ensure they don't go cold or hungry this winter, when they can't afford to top up their prepayment gas and/or electricity meter.

“This support will also extend to households who live off the gas grid and rely on solid fuels such as oil, wood or coal to heat and power their homes.

“Furthermore, it will enable us to expand our operations and capabilities across Wales, with a Fuel Bank centre in every local authority, which will be up and running in time for autumn, when the weather starts to turn colder.”