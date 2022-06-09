FIREFIGHTERS were called to a large blaze at an industrial estate in Blaenavon overnight on Wednesday.

The emergency services were called to the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate at around 10.46pm on Wednesday, June 8.

More than 40 crews from the fire service attended the fire, which “completely destroyed” one building, and a large number of caravans and vehicles outside.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and keep their windows closed, and there were delays this morning with businesses at the industrial estate unable to open up while emergency crews continued their work.

The fire was extinguished by just after 7am on Thursday, but fire crews remained at the site throughout the morning.

Firefighters battling the blaze in Blaenavon. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person had been rescued from inside the building.

"At approximately 10.46pm on Wednesday, June 8, we received reports of a commercial fire at Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon,” said a South Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters used aerial ladder platforms as they worked to put out the fire. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"Multiple crews from fire and rescue stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

"Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire affecting a large building, approximately 80mx30m and several caravans and vehicles.

The fire at the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon. Picture: Jens Christoffersen

"Crews used specialist equipment including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and water bowsers to strategically manage the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

"Members of the public were advised to avoid the area to allow for emergency service access. Local residents were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the high levels of smoke in the area. These measures have now been lifted.

"One person was rescued from the premises and all other persons have been accounted for.

"A stop message was received at approximately 7.13am on Thursday, June 9."

Speaking to the Argus on Thursday morning, one person who works at a nearby unit in the industrial estate said: "I don't think they know what caused the fire yet. But the place is absolutely flattened. And all the debris from the fire is all over the road."

The aftermath of the fire in Blaenavon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's head of risk reduction Jason Evans said: "We would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this complex and arduous incident.

"Officers will remain at the scene for a number of hours to carry out investigations and we’d like to remind the public to proceed with caution in and around the area.

"Our crews worked tirelessly to secure the area and worked with partner agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"We will continue to work alongside our partners to protect our communities and keep South Wales safe."