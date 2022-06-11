The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reportedly acquired the Government’s first quantum computer.

The machines are able to rapidly make highly complex calculations that cannot be done by regular computers.

As reported by BBC News the ministry will work with London-based firm Orca Computing on applying the computers to defence applications.

It marked a “milestone moment”, according to Stephen Till of the ministry’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DTSL).

A prototype quantum computer from Prof Winfried Hensinger (PA)

Quantum Computing explained

Quantum computers are able to rapidly make highly complex calculations that cannot be done by regular computers.

Most computers process data in bits, which have a binary value of either zero or one, whereas quantum computers use a two-state unit for data processing called a qubit.

This can represent digits like one or zero simultaneously through a quantum mechanical process called superposition, letting quantum computers bridge binary digits and cope with uncertainty where regular computers cannot.

Quantum computing experts and physicists say this means that the problems combed over by average computers for years could be solved in a matter of minutes.

Will Quantum Computers be useful?





Speaking to BBC News Professor Winfried Hensinger, head of the Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies at the University of Sussex, said the true potential of quantum computers will take time to fully materialise.

He said: "They can't actually solve any practical problems yet. They're enabling you to maybe gauge the possibilities of what working on a quantum computer would have if you can scale this machine to really large system sizes."

However, he added that he could prove very helpful to the MoD and that there is a lot of promise to be explored.

He added: "You can imagine that within defence, there's a lot of problems where optimisation can play a huge and very important role."