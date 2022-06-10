POLICE have launched a manhunt for two suspects after an alleged kidnap incident between Cardiff and Newport.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, which closed Cefn Mably Park road - near the popular attraction Cefn Mably Farm - in Michaelston-y-Fedw on Monday evening.

South Wales Police has now issued a public appeal to track down 36-year-old Matthew Pinnell and 41-year-old Paul Pinnell in connection with the alleged incident.

Another man, 43-year-old Michael Pinnell, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, has been arrested and charged with kidnap and assault. He appeared before magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

The alleged incident happened at 6.15pm on Monday, June 6, when a member of the public in Began Road found a man who had been assaulted.

The 35-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment.

His injuries are described as not life threatening or life changing.

Detective Sergeant Greg Burns, from South Wales Police, said the force had carried out “extensive enquiries".

"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward," he added.

“We know that the victim was sat at a bus stop in Burnham Avenue, Llanrumney, at around 5.25pm when he was physically taken into a grey van by two unknown men.

“The vehicle came from the direction of Ball Road, drove off in the direction of Countisbury Avenue and was later found on fire in Bryncyn, Pentwyn.

“We would appeal for anyone living or working in these areas who has CCTV or dashcam footage which might have captured any part of this incident to please contact us.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact South Wales Police by calling 101 or visiting https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo and quoting reference number *189180.