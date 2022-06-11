A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARK ANTHONY WHITE, 35, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to stealing a charity box containing around £30 belonging to Marie Curie at the Buyology store on April 19.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALLEN BOWDEN, 48, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

IEUAN ROGERS, 28, of Eastville Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A40 in Pencraig, Herefordshire, on December 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £516 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE PULLEN, 47, of Ifton Place, Newport, admitted common assault against a man in the city on March 12.

She was ordered to pay £389 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN JOHNATHON SILCOCK, 38, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to a burglary at Wye Crescent on August 16, 2021 and stealing a cap, framed photograph and a plaque.

MELVYN WAITE, 71, of Church Street, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on November 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS PERRY, 37, of Canon Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Nash Road on December 2, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 30 months and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.