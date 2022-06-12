A DRUGS courier was caught carrying a shipment of cannabis on the M4 in Gwent which had a potential street value of more than £40,000.

Greek citizen Giorntan Kokonesis, 25, was arrested on the motorway at Magor between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on the morning of Tuesday, April 5.

David Pugh, prosecuting, said the defendant was pulled over while he was driving his black Mercedes at around 8.30am.

When the police searched the vehicle’s boot, they found 8kg of cannabis which had a potential street value of between £32,000 and £41,600.

The drugs were divided into eight separate packages.

Kokonesis was paid £1,000 in cash in advance after negotiating his fee with those up above him in the drugs chain.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had taken on the job to “make fast and easy money”.

Kokonesis, of High Street, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He had no previous convictions.

Scott Bowen, representing Kokonesis, said his client needed cash to support his sister who was in difficulty.

His barrister told the court: “He wasn’t doing it to spend money on designer goods.”

Mr Bowen added that the multilingual defendant was “fairly educated” and had been subjected to “some exploitation” by drug dealers.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Kokonesis: “I am satisfied that yours was significant role.”

He added however that the defendant’s probation report concluded he presented a low risk of reoffending and was capable of being rehabilitated within the community.

Kokonesis had already served the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence after being remanded in custody following his arrest.

Recorder Bould said he’d decided to suspend the defendant’s jail sentence.

He added: “You’ve escaped going to prison by the skin of your teeth.”

Kokonesis was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kokonesis must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.