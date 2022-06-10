Love Island is back for a new series and having only started a few days ago, we’re already seeing drama unfold including a love triangle between three islanders.

This year, the series is different since instead of wearing new clothes, all islanders are sporting pre-loved items from eBay UK in a move against fast fashion.

There will be a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever with pre-loved pieces being put together for each islander by celeb stylist Amy Bannerman.

As a result of this partnership, Love Island has ended its previous deal with the chain I Saw It First.

Islanders sport pre-loved cut-out dresses in Love Island’s new 2022 series

Having seen just a handful of episodes of the new series, eBay is already seeing a trend amongst the girls’ outfits.

EBay has revealed that pre-loved cut-out dresses are the way forward this summer with 79% increase in searches.

Islanders including Paige and Indiyah have been seen in cut-out clothing since the dating show’s new series began on Monday, June 6.

Buy pre-loved Love Island clothing from eBay

Indiyah kicked things off in the first episode when she wore a turquoise Poster Girl cut out dress.

Celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton are said to love this designer brand.

Indiyah wearing a cut-out dress in the Beach Hut (eBay/ITV)

Indiyah’s pre-loved version costs £70, almost half the price of the new designer's price of £115.

In Tuesday’s episode, paramedic Paige was seen wearing a pre-loved reversible Sorelle cut out dress in black.

The dress can be worn two ways since it’s reversible and for £10, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Paige wearing a black cut-out dress (eBay/ITV)

Viewers can keep an eye out for a re-wear of the dress in its champagne version when watching future episodes.

Buy pre-loved clothing from eBay like Islanders on the ITV show

If you’re shopping for a cut-out dress, look no further.

While the dresses worn by Paige and Indiyah are no longer listed, there are a few other options you can find on the buying and selling site - here are some of them.

Sport this House of CB London Orange Bandage Cut Out Dress as the summer weather arrives.

It’s available in size small and is currently listed at £35 plus postage via the eBay website.

If white is more your colour, don’t fret as eBay has this Club L London In Your Dreams White Knotted Cut Out Mini Dress.

The description says it’s a size 10 and for £28, it could make its way into your wardrobe in time for summer.

You can buy the dress via the eBay website.

Also in white is this hearts and bows summer lacy dress, ideal for the warmer weather with a cut out on each side.

This size 14 dress has a starting bid of £4.99 plus postage and you can add your bid via the eBay website but you’ll need to do so before the bidding ends.

For £5, this Miss Selfridge Black Cut Out Dress could be just what you need to add to your summer clothes collection.

The size 10 dress could be yours via the eBay website.

You can shop the Love Island Official Looks hub on eBay’s website.