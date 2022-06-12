A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmbran has been fined after being caught with cocaine and cannabis at an event in Cardiff.

Conor Jordan Price, of Plas Ty Coch in Oakfield, was caught with the drugs at Depot in Cardiff on February 4 of this year – when a Bingo Lingo event was being held.

He was found to have 2.5g of cocaine and a cannabis joint on him, and was later found to have 5.4g of cannabis resin at his home address.

Price indicated a plea of guilty to possession of a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine) and to possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis/cannabis resin).

For possessing the cocaine, he was fined £200 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

He received no separate penalty for possessing cannabis.

The Magistrate ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine, the cannabis joint, and the cannabis resin.