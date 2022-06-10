The Australian soap Neighbours has proved to be a hugely popular show to many in the UK, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, and is set to conclude later this year.

It has been airing for 37 years, and it helped launch the careers of some actors such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce.

Channel 5 announced earlier this year that it was dropping the long-running soap from its schedule, leaving Fremantle Media – the production company making Neighbours – to try and find a new home.

However, the company was unable to do so, meaning that no new series would be produced, but effort was made to send-off the show with a few episodes.

Filming for the very final episode was completed on Friday, June 10.

When is the last episode of Neighbours in the UK?





The final episode will air on Channel 5 on Monday, August 1.

Who will appear in the final episode of Neighbours?





The final episode will see fan favourites from throughout the years return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in the 80s, were previously announced as returning to the show.

Joining them will be Peter O’Brien who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little who played Joe Mangel and Paul Keane who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 00s era is Chris Milligan who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte who played Izzy Hoyland and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black who played Elle Robinson and her on-screen brother Jordan Patrick Smith who played Andrew Robinson will also return.

Olympia Valance who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show will also return, alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond who played Amy Williams and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer who played Yashvi Rebecchi and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis were also announced as returning.