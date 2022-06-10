Parts of the UK including the south of England and London are in for a heatwave this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 22C on June 10 and 11 while June 12 and 13 will also deliver the heat with temperatures hitting 21C in London.

The south of England can also expect some heat with temperatures thought to reach around 21C across the weekend.

Wondering what the weather has in store over the next 10 days?



Here's Aidan with all of the details: pic.twitter.com/4Dma5pm62o — Met Office (@metoffice) June 8, 2022

Met Office’s London and south east England weather forecast

The Met Office’s forecast says: “A bright, fairly breezy day through Friday with some good sunny spells and the odd light shower blowing across the region. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

The weekend won’t be too different. The Met Office says: “The breezy spell of weather continues through the weekend with fresh winds at times. Generally bright but occasional showers likely. Conditions calmer into Monday but turning cloudier. Temperatures near average.”

Met Office’s south west England weather forecast

The Met Office describes Friday: “A bright and breezy day with sunny spells. Staying generally dry but a few light showers are possible. Feeling warm in the sunshine, but cooler in the gusty south-westerly winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

While the heatwave looks set to arrive, there could also be showers.

The forecast for Saturday to Monday says: “A few light showers are possible over the weekend, especially on Sunday, but most places staying dry with sunny periods. Feeling warm in the sunshine with winds becoming lighter.”

You can find your local forecast via the Met Office website.