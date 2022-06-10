Drivers are being urged to "cut out shorter journeys" by car as fuel prices continue to rise.

The AA have told motorists that they should "walk or cycle to save money" and avoid the cost of buying fuel.

It comes as the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.

This made it an increase of 7.3p in just seven days.

On Wednesday the news broke that the average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time.

Petrol prices at Wetherby Services, as the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 for the first time. (PA)

Along with the average price of a litre of diesel on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.

Discuing the price rise AA president Edmund King said: “This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers.

“We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so, and walk or cycle to save money.

“Almost one-fifth of AA members are already doing this.

“But by changing your driving style you can also save up to 15% on fuel costs.

“These crippling fuel costs are hitting home so drivers need to take all the steps they can to stay mobile.”

The AA also added that high streets are losing £23 million a day in “potential consumer spending” as that is the estimated extra amount drivers are spending on petrol compared with this time last year.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said it is “becoming clearer by the day that the Government must take further action to reduce the enormous financial burden on drivers”.

He accused the Government of being “fixated on ensuring retailers are passing on March’s 5p duty cut fully”, claiming this is “ignoring the fact that wholesale costs of fuel have absolutely rocketed since then”.

Mr Williams added: “A temporary cut in VAT on fuel, or a deeper duty cut, are surely what is needed now.”

Asked about the issue on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We made a cut already… the biggest cut ever in fuel duty.

“What I want to see is those cuts in taxation not just swallowed up in one gulp, without touching the gullet of the fuel companies, I want to see those cuts having an impact on the pumps.

“And we are watching very closely to see what happens.”