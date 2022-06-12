TWO drivers who have been banned for speeding and one who has been fined for using his phone at the wheel are amongst those in court from Torfaen recently.

In the week of May 23 to 27, these nine Torfaen residents had their cases heard in magistrates' courts outside of the Gwent region.

Their cases were heard in courts as far afield as Brighton and Llandudno, while some were closer to home in Cardiff and Bath.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

CRAIG WATON-BURLOW, 41, of Brynglas in Hollybush, has been ordered to pay almost £650 and handed six points after being caught using his phone at the wheel.

Waton-Burlow was caught using his phone on the Coryton Roundabout on November 26 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 23.

As well as receiving the penalty points, Waton-Burlow was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

HAYLEY JANE BRIDGEWATER, 34, of Goldcliff Court in Southville, has been banned from driving after being caught speeding in Brighton.

Bridgewater was caught breaking the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road in Brighton on October 2 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

She was fined £220, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £90.

Bridgewater also received three points on her licence, and was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

GRENVILLE TERRENCE CUTLAN, 75, of Oak Tree Street in Old Cwmbran,

Cutlan was caught driving at 49mph on the junction of the M4 and the M5 on October 1 last year while the speed limit was at 40mph.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £66 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 24.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Cutlan was also banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

DAFYDD HYWEL WATKINS, 28, of Capel Newydd Road in Blaenavon, was clocked doing 83mph on a dual carriageway.

Watkins was caught by a manned speed camera on the A465 between Resolven and Glynneath on November 21, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to speeding, and was fined £160 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27.

Watkins was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.

SAMUEL LYNCH, 29, of Clos yr Ysgol in Pontypool, was fined after breaching his community order.

Lynch failed to attend his appointments and failed to keep in touch with an officer, as he had been ordered to do at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on April 6.

He admitted the breach, and appearing once again at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27, he was fined £75.

JOANNE ELIZABETH FINNIE, 48, of Ty Newydd Road in Pontnewydd, has been ordered to pay more than £450 after being caught driving at 35mph.

Finnie was clocked by a manned speed camera on Ty Draw Road in Roath - a 20mph zone - on November 25, 2021.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £323 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 24.

She must also pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge, and was handed four penalty points.

CUMA EKINCI, 45, of Greenwood Avenue in Cwmbran, was caught speeding in a BMW in Cardiff.

Ekinci was caught by a speed camera on Cowbridge Road West – a 30mph limit – doing 41mph on November 29 last year.

Ekinci pleaded guilty, and was fined £80 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

Ekinci was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and received four penalty points.

STUART RICHARD MOSELEY, 44, of Richmond Close in Pontnewydd, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught driving at five miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Moseley was caught by a manned speed camera on Ball Road in Llanrumney on November 24, 2021, where he was driving at 35mph in a 33mph zone.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 23 using the single justice procedure.

Moseley was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

JOSHUA LEE, 21, of Monnow Court in Thornhill, admitted speeding in Cardiff.

Lee was caught doing 36mph in the 30mph zone on North Road on November 23 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £76, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

He also had three points put on his licence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 23.