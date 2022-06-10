A MAN accused of raping a woman and filming himself doing it said sex between them had been consensual and she’d agreed to him recording them.

John Walters, 24, denied that he raped the complainant after meeting her for the first time just minutes earlier at a pub in the Blackwood area.

The prosecution claims he lured the woman into bushes nearby when she was unable to give her consent after drinking and taking cocaine.

It alleges he also filmed himself sexually assaulting her on his mobile phone to keep as a “trophy”.

Walters, giving evidence during his trial at Cardiff Crown Court, told jurors it was the complainant had followed him when he left the pub.

Giving evidence in his defence, he said they had been “flirting” and had kissed before the woman had given him oral sex in the bushes.

Walters told the jury they had sexual intercourse for about a minute or two before the woman gave him oral sex for a second time.

His barrister Dyfed Llion Thomas asked him: “You filmed the sexual intercourse, or part of it, did you ask her whether she was happy with you filming it?”

Walters replied that he did.

Mr Thomas put it to him: “Did you think that she wanted to have sex with you?”

The defendant answered: “Yes.”

“At any point during the sexual intercourse, or indeed any of the sexual activity, did she indicate to you by action or by words that she didn’t want to have sexual intercourse with you?” asked Mr Thomas.

Walters told him: “No.”

Mr Thomas said: “The case against you, you see Mr Walters, what the prosecution are saying, is that she was so drunk that you lured her down into a car park area and had sex with her when she could not consent.

“Did you believe she was consenting?”

He said that he thought she was.

Referring to the film Walters made on his phone, prosecutor Heath Edwards, cross-examining, told him: “You wanted to keep that video as a trophy.”

The defendant denied this.

Mr Edwards added that Walters had "taken advantage" of the woman before he “just tossed her aside”.

Again the defendant said this was untrue.

Walters, of School Way Blackwood, has pleaded not guilty to rape and voyeurism allegedly committed in August 2020.

The trial before Judge David Wynn Morgan continues.