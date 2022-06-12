One of the privileges of being the MP for Newport West is all the invitations I receive to attend events marking national celebrations here in our city.

Recently, as we commemorated the Queen’s platinum jubilee, I really enjoyed spending time at commemorations in Rogerstone, Pillgwenlly and St Brides.

There we were treated to music, games and copious quantities of tea and cake, but the highlight was hearing people’s fond memories of the Queen on occasions they’ve met her on one of her visits to South Wales.

It was so clear from conversations I had with attendees of all ages, from different backgrounds and political inclinations, of the high regard we hold Her Majesty here in Newport.

Her record of public service and decades of work for the people of the UK are a model for us all to aspire to.

When it comes to Westminster, it’s safe to say her record and diligence stands in stark contrast to that of the current PM.

While people here in Newport and right across the country suffered immense hardship, unable to be with dying loved ones or celebrate birthdays, he presided over a sordid culture of booze-filled parties in 10 Downing Street.

The image of Her Majesty sitting alone at Prince Philip’s funeral was deeply upsetting, with the Queen’s experience mirroring many of our own during the pandemic.

But while the Queen mourned the death of her husband, alone, there was a party that went on into the small hours of the morning in the PM’s house. To call it disrespectful would be an enormous understatement.

Tory MPs had the opportunity to put an end to this farce once and for all this week, but yet again when presented with the opportunity to uphold standards in public life and get rid of a Prime Minister who has failed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, they’ve shirked their responsibility and allowed the rot in Downing Street to fester a while longer.

While it’s clear that the current Prime Minister and the MPs propping him up have no regard for the fundamental principles that underpin our democracy, of decency and honesty in public life, it is worth remembering that it does not have to be this way.

There are figures in public life, right across the political spectrum, that do their best to follow the excellent precedent set by Her Majesty the Queen and I would urge you to look to their example of the way people in public office should behave.

• My office continues to support people across Newport West, if you have a query or need assistance please contact us at ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 01633 256268.