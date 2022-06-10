A MAN and woman have been locked up following the death of a 10-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog nicknamed "Beast".

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28, both previously pleaded guilty after Jack Lis was killed at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021.

The animal was later shot dead by armed police officers.

Hayden had admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Salter, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Teenager Hayden, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, also admitted being the owner of dog that was dangerously out of control that caused injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

During the sentencing hearing, CCTV footage was played to the court showing the behaviour of the dog, and those in its charge, in the days leading up to Jack Lis' death.

Hayden is seen striking the dog in a number of the videos when it lunges at passers by. He struggles to keep the animal under control.

In one video, the dog is seen to lunge at a child who then runs away, walking out onto the road to avoid the animal.

Salter appears to be bitten herself in another clip.

Another child, riding a scooter, appears to be bitten in another video. He runs away, leaving his scooter lying on the road.

Michael Ball is seen to be bitten in a further video, Hayden inspecting his arm, before striking the dog.

The incident involving Sian Sullivan was not captured on CCTV.

The prosecution argued that striking the dog in the ways seen on film were not the actions of a responsible dog owner.

Jack Lis' family were present in court today.

A victim impact statement was read out on behalf of his mother, Emma Whitfield.

It read: "He was my first born son. The first grandchild and great grandchild.

"Losing him has left a huge rift in my life.

"Friends of his are grieving in a way no child should have to.

"My life will never be the same.

"No mum should ever have to see paramedics walking away from their son, knowing nothing can be done.

"I see the dog when I close my eyes.

"I used to be happy. Now I am a nervous wreck. I have counselling and medication to manage PTSD.

"Why my boy? Why Jack?"

A further impact statement was read on behalf of Jack's father, John Lis, who said: "Losing a child in such a way is not something any parent should have to think about.

"I can't close my eyes at night."

He explained how he had turned to alcohol to help ease the pain.

"I could not see any other way through," he said.

"I struggle to find a reason to get up in the morning. It's just too hard."

In mitigation, Hayden's defence said that he was a young man and would struggle to reintegrate into a close-knit community.

"It will mark him for the rest of his life," they said.

Mitigating for Salter, her defence said: "She has been obliged to move from the area, leave her place of employment and not have her children with her."

The judge disqualified both defendents from owning a dog - restricitions which would remain in place indefinitely.

Before passing sentence, he paid personal respect to the family and friends of Jack.

"For any child to lose their life at the age of 10 is bad enough," he said, noting the circumstances heard in court and the pain of those who witnessed the incident.

He branded the scene at the event "carnage".

"It should not have happened and was avoidable with little thought or effort," he said.

Addressing Hayden, the judge said: "You would have known there were issues with the dog at an early stage and that a serious incident was inevtiable.

"You manhandled it and beat it. You struggled to keep control."

To Salter, he said: "You would have know that, agreeing to house the dog, disaster was inevitable.

"You would have been aware of the risks."

Hayden was sentenced to six months in a young offenders institute for both of the two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He also recieved a sentence of four years and six months for the offence of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The three sentences were to be served concurrently.

Salter was sentenced to three years in prison for the offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.