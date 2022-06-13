Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Lyra Aurora Maskell was born 12 days late on May 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 13oz. Her parents are Joeyne and Stuart Maskell, of Newport, and her siblings are Aaron, 11, Lilly-Rose, nine, and Alivia, seven.

Oriana Rose Brennan-Alexander was born on April 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 1oz. Her parents are Cheryl Alexander and Steven Brennan, of Cwmbran, and her big sister is Lola, eight.

Zara Louise Jones was born on May 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 4oz. She is the first child of Megan Louise Edmonds and Ieuan Jones, of Newport.

Jordie Mason Bates was born two days late on April 30, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 6oz. His parents are Kayleigh Parfitt and Gareth Bates, of Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, and his siblings are Mason Bates, ten, and Gracie Bates, seven.

Florence Margaret Thomas was born on May 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 2oz. Her parents are Linzi Pearce and Logan Thomas, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are Harley, 10, and Emlyn, six.

Naveah-Grace Moran was born on May 4, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 6 oz, She is the first child of Georgia Trinder and Jack Moran, of Sebastopol.