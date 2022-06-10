POLICE are continuing to hunt a man they want to speak to after a serious crash in Newport.

He allegedly left the scene of the incident, in which two people were badly injured.

Gwent Police launched a public appeal to find the alleged driver of a Volskwagen Polo after it was involved in the two-car crash in Christchurch Road, Newport, on May 1.

The two people sitting in the back of the Polo - a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman - suffered injuries Gwent Police described as "life-changing".

They remain in hospital and are in a stable condition.

A man, 24, sitting in the car's front passenger seat was uninjured.

But the driver "reportedly left the scene" after the Polo collided with a Citroen C3 and hit a wall, and despite a police appeal being active for more than one month, he still hasn't been identified.

He is described as mixed race, around 5’ 9” (175cm) tall and was wearing a sky blue puffa-style jacket with dark blue sleeves, black shoes and black trousers.

The Polo was reportedly seen in the car park at The Bull in Caerleon at around 5pm on the day of the crash.

Police have released an image of a man seen in the area at the time, as officers believe he may have information which could help identify the driver.

Anyone with information, including any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200144212.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.