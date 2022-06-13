A TEENAGE drug dealer caught selling cannabis after being chased through the streets was spared jail after a judge heard he’d gone on to study at university.

Ethan Booth, 19, from Newport, was arrested by plain-clothes police on the city’s Chepstow Road after they saw him take part in a suspected drug deal.

Prosecutor Hannah Friedman said: “An officer exited a vehicle and shouted 'stop' to which the defendant sprinted off.

“The officer eventually caught him and the defendant was struggling against arrest.

“Police officers seized the defendant’s mobile phone and whilst chasing him they saw him discard an item into a garden further up the road.

MORE NEWS: Drink driver arrested at McDonald’s

“They checked the garden and found a sandwich bag containing 23.65g of cannabis on a garden wall.

“As he was being taken into custody, he told the police, ‘I bulk buy cannabis.’”

More cannabis was found in the defendant’s bedroom after a search was made of his home and his phone contained “numerous” drug-related messages.

The total amount of cannabis seized was worth around £300 on the street, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Booth, of Witham Street, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, said his client was “slowly maturing” since he’d committed the offences back in 2020.

Booth had just finished his first year studying for a business management degree at university in Cardiff and had a partner who was in law school.

His barrister added: “He was probably going around with the wrong crowd.

“The defendant is no longer hanging around on street corners getting up to no good.”

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Booth: “I bear in mind that you were 17 and 18 when you committed these offences and accept that you have changed your ways.”

He said sending the defendant into custody would have a “significant impact” on the rest of his life.

After weighing up his young age, future prospects and Booth’s “low risk of reoffending” the judge sentenced him to an 18-month community order.

The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and he was made the subject of an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Before he left the dock, Recorder Bould told Booth: “You should regard yourself as being very lucky, I’m sure you will, and grasp this opportunity and put this matter behind you.

“By the look of it you’ve got a positive future ahead.”

The defendant must also pay £200 towards prosecution costs as well as a £22 victim surcharge within 56 days.