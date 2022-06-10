Smoking in premises that sell food and drink, such as beer gardens of pubs, could be banned in radical new proposals set out in a review of smoking in the UK.

It has also been recommened to be banned on cafe pavements and public beaches.

Dr Javed Khan, who led the review, set out 15 recommendations calling for action, including banning supermarkets from selling tobacco or cigarettes and mass stop-smoking campaigns on TV and social media.

In his report he said: "If we do nothing different, smoking will cause over half a million more deaths by 2030.

"Even if we reached the target of 5% by then, we would still have two million smokers, two-thirds of whom will die from smoking unless they quit.

The review into smoking has led to a number of major proposals to further restrict it (PA)

"To truly achieve a smoke-free society in this great country of ours, smoking should be obsolete.

READ MORE: Smoking age should rise each year to phase out tobacco, says review

"The Government now has the opportunity to make our country a place where cigarettes disappear from our shops. To make this a country where the tobacco industry won't want to trade."

Alongside this Dr Khan is setting an "ambitious" target to ensure every community in every area is below 5% smoking by 2035, and an ambition of making smoking obsolete by 2040.

Smoking should also be banned on all premises selling food and drink, with the suggestion of a ban outside cafes, restaurants and pubs.

The report also says smoking should be banned "in all outdoor areas where children are present", for example, on public beaches.