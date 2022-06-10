Britney Spears married her long-time partner Sam Asghari yesterday, whilst one of her ex-husbands attempted to crash the event.

Jason Alexander, 40, who was married to Spears for all of 55 hours in 2004 due to it being annulled, was arrested after appearing at Spears' Los Angeles home where the wedding was due to take place.

He was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours on Thursday (June 9) after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the event.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the PA news agency that Alexander had been taken into custody following the incident, which involved an altercation with security officers at the property.

Spears was married to Alexander very briefly in 2004 before it was annulled after 55 hours (PA)

Spears marrried for third time

Aside from this incident, the wedding went ahead as planned, and it comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

Spears and Asghari were engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

A source quoted by American publication People said the ceremony on Thursday was to be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Guests who reportedly attended included Donatella Versace and the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and parents were not due to be present.

The wedding is the singer’s third trip down the aisle, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.