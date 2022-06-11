Father's Day is right on our heels so here's how you can treat your dad with Tripadvisor's top experiences.

The big day falls on Sunday, June 19 this year and while that might still feel far away, it'll be on us before we know it.

So if you don't want to settle for a lumpy jumper he's going to return or heaven forbid, socks (again!), we suggest you listen up!

Tripadvisor has rounded up some of the best Dad-friendly experiences across the UK from Craft beer tours in Manchester to White Water Rafting in the Highlands.

Best Father's Day experiences to treat your Dad from Tripadvisor

St Andrews Golf Oriented History Tours

St Andrews Golf Oriented History Tours. Credit: Tripadvisor

As the 'Home of Golf', St Andrews has so much to offer from the links to the Cathedral.

Treat your dad to a tour led by local author and historian Richard Falconer, to discover St Andrews’ history as well as lesser-known aspects of the beautiful game.

He will get to visit the Links, the Golf Inn, and the ruins of the iconic Cathedral which is the last resting place of over 100 noted golfers among other intriguing spots.

At £16 per person, book your experience via the Tripadvisor website.

Craft Beer Tour around Manchester

Craft Beer Tour around Manchester. Credit: Tripadvisor

Ideal for beer lovers, treat your old man to an afternoon pub crawl around Manchester’s best breweries.

A guide takes the guesswork out of choosing where to drink, so you're sure to have nothing but great beer at four hand-picked boozy spots.

Priced from £35 per person (price includes all drinks on the tour) and can be booked via the Tripadvisor website.

Fly a Real Jet Simulator Around the World at Coventry Airport

Fly a Real Jet Simulator Around the World at Coventry Airport. Credit: Tripadvisor

Make your Dad feel like Maverick or Ice Man and make his dream of flying a plane a reality.

Feel the thrill of taking off and landing a plane with this 1.5-hour jet simulator experience at Coventry Airport.

After receiving expert instruction on how to fly the plane, he can hop aboard a Boeing 737, 747 or Airbus A320 for a 1-hour simulated flight, accompanied by a professional airline pilot instructor.

This unforgettable experience is available for £175 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Canoe Aqueduct tours Llangollen

Canoe Aqueduct tours Llangollen. Credit: Tripadvisor

If you want to treat him to a Welsh getaway that's he's not going to forget in a hurry, look no further.

Your dad can immersive himself in the scenery around Llangollen by canoe, and paddle across the impressive Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

The half-day canoe tour can be booked for £55 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

3-Hour Secret Food Tour in Edinburgh with Private Tour Option

3-Hour Secret Food Tour in Edinburgh with Private Tour Option. Credit: Tripadvisor

It wouldn't be Father's Day without a little indulgence and now he can eat his way through the stunning streets of Edinburgh.

Your guide will lead you on a culinary journey that includes Scottish cheeses, scones, haggis and more as you take in the city's famous landmarks.

Tick this experience off your bucket list for £74 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Manchester iFLY Indoor Skydiving Experience - 2 Flights & Certificate

Manchester iFLY Indoor Skydiving Experience - 2 Flights & Certificate. Credit: Tripadvisor

This indoor skydiving session is the ultimate gift for adrenaline junkies without the terror of jumping out a plane!

You’ll get two flights in a vertical wind tunnel where you'll experience free-fall conditions with the help of an instructor.

Book yours now for £68 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

High-Speed Thames River RIB Cruise in London

High-Speed Thames River RIB Cruise in London. Credit: Tripadvisor

Calling all dare devils, hop aboard this high-speed RIB cruise on the Thames River this Father's Day.

In a rigid inflatable boat, soar past the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and Shakespeare’s Globe while listening to a high-octane soundtrack.

Once you reach Tower Bridge, your skipper accelerates to speeds of 35 miles-per-hour (55 km-per-hour) and performs sharp turns guaranteed to increase adrenaline levels.

Show him how much your care for £47 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

White Water Rafting and Cliff Jumping in the Scottish Highlands

White Water Rafting and Cliff Jumping in the Scottish Highlands. Credit: Tripadvisor

Thrill-seekers will love this 6-hour white-water rafting and cliff jumping adventure in the Scottish Highlands.

Leap, splash, paddle and plunge through Scotland’s beautiful countryside as you explore the wild twists and turns of the Findhorn River.

Available for £102 per person, book your trip via the Tripadvisor website.

Private Sailing Experience on Lake Windermere

Private Sailing Experience on Lake Windermere. Credit: Tripadvisor

Whisk your Dad away from the bustle of work and chores and treat him to a spectacular sailing trip along Lake Windermere.

This private sailing experience will give him the chance to learn how to drive the boat, or simply sit back, relax, and enjoy the spectacular scenery along the way.

Add this nautical experience to your basket for £149 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

90-minute introduction to Whisky in the Old Town of Edinburgh

90-minute introduction to Whisky in the Old Town of Edinburgh. Credit: Tripadvisor

If he's a Whisky enthusiast, he won't be able to get enough of this 90- minute whisky tasting experience in the Old Town of Edinburgh.

Tour a newly uncovered underground space in the heart of the historic capital, and sample four delicious drams of whisky from different distilleries.

Book your spot for £35 per person via the Tripadvisor website.