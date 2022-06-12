TRIBUTES have been paid to the popular and “larger than life” former Mayor of Torfaen Nye James.

Aneurin Byron James passed away on May 4, shortly before his 88th birthday.

Mr James had served as Mayor of Torfaen from 2008 to 2009 and represented Pontnewydd on the council.

He had also served on Cwmbran Community Council, and was president of the South Wales District of NALGO, the local government officers' union.

Born in Cwmfellinfach, Mr James later moved to Trinity Road in Pontnewydd in 1955 with his wife Maris.

Nye and Maris James. Picture: Family photo.

“Our dad was a larger than life character,” said his son, Hywel James, in a eulogy.

“If you were out with him then he’d seem to know everybody he met, and if you were out on your own then everyone would stop you to ask how Nye was.

“To do the weekly shop with him, you could expect that every 50 yards dad would be stopped by someone who wanted to bend his ear on some matter of personal importance and he had time for them all.

“He was proud of his roots in Cwmfelinfach and the staunch union and political background he shared with his family.

“He was a fiercely proud Welshman and he was an advocate of everything that was good about Cwmbran, especially Pontnewydd.

“Dad was very proud to be recognised in Pontnewydd for his contribution to the community.”

Speaking about his father’s time as mayor, Mr James said: “It must have been one of the happiest years of mum and dad’s lives.

“They undertook a ridiculous number of civil activities with near unfailing good humour and genuine interest in every school, youth group, charity, and choir that they encountered.”

Mr James was also a lifelong Newport Rugby fan, and latterly followed the Dragons and became a well-known face at Rodney Parade.

A copy of a photograph of Nye James with his wife Maris during their 60th wedding anniversary.

“But most of all dad was proud of his family,” said Mr James. “Family was very important to dad, more so the older he got.

“Family gatherings and the Christmas party became highlights of his year.

“Dad instilled in all of us the value of hard work. Mum and dad turned their hands to many jobs to bring up five children, and there were many years when dad’s Girling fortnight holiday saw him working 12-hour days during a shutdown on the annual maintenance of the factory.

“But when he was around, we’d pack up a kettle and a pile of sandwiches and walk up the mountain and make our own fun up there. That love of being outdoors, and especially of the mountain, stayed with dad throughout his life and even in the last few years, a trip to sit in the car park at the Mountain Air could lift his spirits.”

Mr James stood down from Torfaen council in 2012 to look after his wife.

“When mam got her cancer diagnosis, he became her rock,” his son said. “Despite many people urging him to re-consider, dad stood down from the council at the 2012 election to look after mam.

“He was by her side for the next two years, marshalling her carers, administering her medications and providing her with reassurance.”

Former Torfaen MP Lord Paul Murphy – who knew Mr James for almost 50 years – also read a tribute at Mr James’ funeral at Holy Trinity Church on May 26.

“Nye lived a very full life, devoted to his family and to his community,” he said.

“He was a true socialist, a proud Welshman and a shrewd politician.

“He was compassionate and had a deep understanding of how people in Torfaen lived.

“He was a good decent man. It's a pity that there are few ‘Nyes’ about today, it would be a better world if there were.”