Frank is a mixed breed about the same size as a Labrador looking for a new home and is being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

Frank is a male dog who was born at the beginning of 2016.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Frank came into us on March 26, 2022. Unfortunately we do not have a lot of information on him as he was handed over very suddenly.

"Frank is an extremely friendly, bouncy dog. He is very sociable and is good around new people. He is good around other dogs from what we have seen but he can pick and choose at times, who he gets on with.

"We would prefer Frank to be rehomed with a dog that matches his energy. Frank cannot be rehomed with a cat.

"Frank walks very well on the lead, he is very laid back and does not pull. He is also good off lead in a secure setting and will often do his own thing and will run for a ball, when he feels like it!

"Frank has displayed small signs of separation anxiety and can cry a little when left alone but we have not seen any excessive behaviour. He has lived with an older couple in the past and he is used to a calm home environment."

The age range for any children in his new home is six. He could potentially live with another dog but definitely not with a cat.

