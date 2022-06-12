The arrival of two vintage trains caused excitement among South Wales Argus Camera Club members this week.
Readers captured shots of steam engine 70000 Britannia passing through Cwmbran and Newport on it's way to Bristol.
Meanwhile those who prefer a diesel engine enjoyed seeing Locomotive Services Class 40 40013 (D213 ‘Andania’) growl through Panteg on the ‘Welsh Marches Whistler’ rail tour charter heading from Bristol Temple Meads up to Preston.
The South Wales Argus Camera Club is a place where readers can share photographs and their passion for photography, with a chance of seeing their work in print too.
