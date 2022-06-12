We love our readers to share their pet photos at the South Wales Argus, and here is the latest batch.
Leigh Devonshire, of Pontypool, shared this picture of his friend's dog Juno. Leigh's friend is clearly blessed.
Paul and Lynne Duncan, of Newport, shared this picture of Cockapoo Bonnie, who has been part of the family for three months and is perhaps getting into the jubilee spirit here.
Rebecca Berry sent in this picture of Arlo, who loves swings. Who doesn't love swings? Embrace your inner pup, Arlo.
Julia Booth sent in this picture of her cat, who wandered into her garden as a stray 12 years ago and never left. Maybe time to take the Christmas tree down though?
Sue Meech shared this picture of her rescue dog, Darcy. A handsome fellow.
Gina Baker sent in this picture of Charlie, who she said loves his jumper. We do too.
