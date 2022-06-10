THE WEEKEND is nearly here with plenty of sunshine on the cards.

While you may have barbecues or garden parties planned you may also be looking for something to do over the weekend.

Well look no futher - here are some of events lined up in Gwent this weekend.

Family fun in Torfaen

Cwmbran Big Event returns to Cwmbran Boating Lake this Saturday (June 11) after being put on hold since 2019. Thousands are expected to attend the event, organised by Cwmbran Community Council, which will kick off at midday.

There will be fairground rides, inflatables, live music, a dog show, food and craft stalls, and more. Torfaen Play will be offering free arts and crafts, group games, and circus skills. Torfaen Sports Development will bring an inflatable pitch for local sports club to play rugby and netball.

Live music in Newport

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band will be celebrating 30 years with a concert at The Neon, on Clarence Place, from 7pm on Saturday (June 11).

Big Mac’s Wholly Sound Band will perform as part of the festivities along with:

Acoustic artist Mansel Davies;

Newport DJ and radio presenter Stan Berry;

​Vocalist Wade Collymore.

Read more on this here

UFO and paranormal conference in Newport

On Saturday (June 11) there will be a UFO, paranormal and supernatural conference at West Usk Lighthouse in Newport.

West Usk Lighthouse (Picture: Camera Club member Lindsay Williams)

There will be many speakers, an optional lunch, and the opportunity for people to spend the evening looking out for UFOs.

Tickets are £10 with the full details available here.

Grand opening in Blaenau Gwent

All are welcome to the grand opening of Palpung Maitri House, on King Street in Brynmawr, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday (June 11).

There will be free taster sessions of yoga, tai chi, qi gong, and mindfulness along with live music, speeches, a raffle, and free refreshments.

Car parking is available on site.

Pub celebration in Monmouthshire

The Crown, in Abergavenny, has been taken over by Nick Clayton-Ford and his family from Australia (with South Wales roots).

They will open the doors for the first time at 6pm on Saturday (June 11) with drinks and canapes served.

Sharing the news on social media, Mr Clayton-Ford wrote:

“We’re so excited to meet you all. “As we take over the reins from the lovely Steve & Cherrie, we bring with us 17 years of hospitality experience across a variety of venues... We can’t wait to be part of the community.”

Open farm in Caerphilly

Pencoed Fach Organic Farm in Blackwood is taking part in LEAF Open Farm on Saturday and Sunday (June 11 and 12). There will be free entry between 10am and 3pm on both days, with no booking needed.

Sunflowers at Pencoed Fach Organic Farm (Picture: Camera Club member Granville Joxies)

The fun will include seeing the animals along with:

Tractor trailer rides;

Kids archery’

Welly wanging;

Farm machinery on display;

Dragons Macots;

Face painting by Fun Times Face Painting.

There will also be a range of food and drink on offer from local businesses.

Dog show in Torfaen

Hope Rescue are hosting a Jubilee dog show at Greenmeadow Community Farm from 11am to 3pm on Sunday (June 12).

Along with the dog show there will activities and stalls. Full details of this event, including categories, sponsors, and ticket prices are available here.

Artisan market in Newport

On Sunday (June 12) Newport Market will host their first Aristan pop up market which will be near the High Street entrance from 10am to 1pm.

It’s planned to host the pop up market twice a month; people wanting to enquire about stalls can e-mail events@newport-market.co.uk