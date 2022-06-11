THIS year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards are ready for lift-off.

Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards presentation will take place at Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday September 29.

And now the search begins for those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry over the past 12 months deserve to be recognised.

Fourteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses going the extra mile.

“We are delighted to announce the sixth annual South Wales Health & Care Awards in association with the University of South Wales,” said Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of Newsquest Wales, publisher of the South Wales Argus, Barry & District News, Penarth Times and Free Press Series.

“Together, we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible health and care workers both at individual and team level - those that are at the heart of our communities.

“We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion and tenacity.

“We want to share your story and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements, showcasing both teams and individuals.”

While Covid-19 cases have come down since the turn of the year, carers, doctors, nurses and everyone else in the health and care industry is working as hard as ever for those who need their help.

Last year’s awards threw up some truly inspiring and moving stories of the effort that goes into maintaining and improving people’s physical and mental health during the pandemic.

There remain plenty of challenges for those on the front line, from GP practices to hospitals, volunteering services and palliative care.

And it is those individuals and groups who continue to give everything for the betterment of others, that we are encouraging you to nominate.

This year’s categories are:

Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Volunteer of the Year;

Contribution to Covid-19 Response;

Health Care Team Award;

Mental Health Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

Care Home of the Year;

GP Practice of the Year;

GP of the Year;

Health Charity of the Year;

Health Marketing Campaign of the Year;

Health Campaigner of the Year.

As well as the University of Wales, which is also backing the outstanding achievement award, Monmouthshire Building Society, Coleg Gwent, Royal College of Nursing, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Monmouthshire Freemasons, St Josephs Hospital, Tovey Bros, Nuffield Health and George St Furnishers are also on board as sponsors.

The headline winners of the outstanding achievement award were Jill Bowen and Jonathan Pearce, both specialist practitioners providing bereavement support at Hospice of the Valleys in Blaenau Gwent.

They were recognised for the education workshops they’ve been offering within schools, community groups and local authority services to enable others to gain reassurance and confidence when it comes to having conversations with children about death, dying and bereavement, and providing support when appropriate.

“We want to make grief ‘everyone’s business’,” said Jill.