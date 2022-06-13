Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

Silver Lining Event Catering Ltd, of Ground Floor, Llanarth Court, Off East Dock Road, Old Town Dock, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the provision of live and recorded music from Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday to Saturday from 10am to 11pm and the sale of alcohol (on sales) from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm.

National Highways Ltd is to temporarily restrict traffic on the M48 in South Gloucestershire to allow inspections and associated maintenance to be carried out in safety.

The works are expected to take place commencing on or after June 22, 2022, and be completed by February 11, 2023.

The effect of the order would be to impose a mandatory 50mph speed limit on the M48 between Ingst Road Bridge and a point 249 metres west of the M48 Junction 1 westbound entry slip road.

The speed limit (which would not apply to emergency service vehicles) would be clearly indicated by traffic signs throughout the works.

The Order would come into force on June 20, 2022 and have a maximum duration of 18 months.

National Highways Ltd is to temporarily restrict traffic on the M48 Severn Bridge because inspection works are to be carried out.

The effect of the order would be to impose a temporary mandatory 50mph speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The latest information on the M48 Severn Bridge Crossing can be found on the National Highways website nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/the-severn-bridges/.

The speed restriction (which would not apply to emergency service vehicles) would be clearly indicated by traffic signs throughout the period.

The Order would come into force on June 22, 2022, and have a maximum duration of 18 months.

Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of David Hawksworthy (deceased), formerly of 1 Chapel lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on May 16, 2022.

Hugh James Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Elsa Excell Woodward (deceased) formerly of 25 Beaumaris Way, Grove Park, Blackwood, who died on December 16, 2021.

Morgan Morris Scaffolding Ltd, of 29 Acorn Lane, Gelligaer, Hengoed, Caerphilly, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use 29 Acorn Lane, Gelligaer, Hengoed, Caerphilly, as an operating centre for six goods vehicles and no trailers.

CEM Days Ltd, of Beaufort Road, Plasmarl, Swansea, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and no trailers at Days Rental, Frederick Street, Newport.

Vicky Insley has applied to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for planning permission for a proposed detached garage at 1 Caddick’s Row, Blaina. The garage has access via a lane at Gwent Terrace, Blaina.

Any owner/tenant of the land who wishes to make representation about this application should write to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Planning Department, The General Offices, Steelworks Road, Ebbw Vale, within 21 days of this notice.