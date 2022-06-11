We have been sent some stunning pictures of flowers by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A shot of a poppy flowerheads in a Newport garden. Picture: Andrew Perkins
A lovely fuschia busk by Tia Gorry
Campanula by Ethan Fowler
Flowers taken at Bedwellty House and Park, Tredegar, by Justine Jones Davies
A Sweet William taken at Fish Pond Park, Sebastopol. Picture: Alan Phillips
Flowers in the garden taken by Lee Kershaw
