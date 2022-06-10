THE MISSING Pet Search Team have been searching Torfaen for a lost cat.

Noah disappeared from his home in Llantarnam, Cwmbran, on June 3, prompting Animal Search UK’s Missing Pet Search Team to join the search, hoping to help reunite him with his family.

Owner, Sharran, said:

“Noah is always with his brother Finley. He never ventures far from home and is always within calling distance, so this is completely out of character for him. “Watching Finley pine for his brother is heartbreaking. We are all worried sick and just need to find him and bring him home.”

Noah (left) with his brother Finley

Noah is a four-year-old male cat, neutered and microchipped.

He has:

A slim shiny black coat;

Four white paws and white whiskers;

A white patch under his chin and on his belly.

Who are Animal Search UK?





Established in 1999, Animal Search UK’s uniformed missing pet search team are the only one of their kind, with more than 22 years of experience.

Animal Search UK now works alongside the RSPCA and handle all of their lost and found cases nationwide.

People can register their pets - for free - online at www.animalsearchuk.co.uk and can also become part of their Pet Watch Campaign to help keep the pets of your neighbourhood safe.

Rebecca Swan, from the Media Team and Animal Search Headquarters, said:

“Noah’s owners are particularly worried as there has been ongoing building works next to their property. “Diggers and other heavy machinery have been in operation and Noah could’ve travelled inside or become trapped.”

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Noah or has information to help bring him home is asked to call in to the Animal Search UK team on 0800 4 320 340 or visit their website at www.animalsearchuk.co.uk quoting reference number ALP289387.