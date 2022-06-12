We have been asking readers to share pictures of their gardens with us.
Today we meet Angela Shipp, of Risca.
She said: "I love my garden because it is a place I have created for family and wildlife to enjoy in harmony.
"It has a fish pond that my husband created and a small wildlife pond too. I love to listen to the frogs calling and get so excited when I see the frogspawn knowing that new life is being created and we are providing the habitat for that to happen.
"I also have a nestbox with a camera and currently have a family of blue tits nesting there. Hopefully we will see them fledge.
"I have many different plants shrubs and a few trees, so something of interest and colour for everyone to enjoy no matter what the season."
Scroll through the pictures at the top and see what you think.
