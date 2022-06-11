A COURAGEOUS domestic violence survivor has urged other victims to come forward after she was assaulted by her husband on New Year’s Day.

Shelley Louise Stevens was subjected to a nasty attack where she was pulled by her hair and locked out of her Newport home by Sean Stevens.

Her ex-partner was banned from contacting her for two years after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and later sending her an offensive message.

Sean Stevens, 39, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 24-month community order at the city’s magistrates court.

He set upon his victim after she had just enjoyed a night out in Newport before he attacked her when she arrived home after he’d asked her to pick up a takeaway.

Outside the court, a courageous Miss Stevens urged other domestic survivors to report any abuse.

She implored any victims: “You are not alone.

“The support I have received from my independent domestic violence advisor, the police and Woman’s Aid has been absolutely fantastic.

“Domestic violence is not something that should just be brushed under the carpet and I’m happy to see that in my case what happened to me has been taken seriously.”

Stevens was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, 24 sessions of a “building better relationships” programme and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

A two-year restraining order was imposed.