IT IS fascinating what you turn up when having a look through our picture archives.
This week we found this selection of pictures from December 1993 when an Egyptian mummy was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital to be x-rayed.
Tem Hor, a priest who lived on the River Nile and died 2,000 years ago, was taken to the RGH from Swansea Museum whose staff wanted to check that he was not crumbling beneath his bandages.
Click through the gallery above to see all the pictures.
