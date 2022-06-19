IT IS fascinating what you turn up when having a look through our picture archives.

This week we found this selection of pictures from December 1993 when an Egyptian mummy was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital to be x-rayed.

South Wales Argus: Egyptian mummy is x-rayed at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1993

Tem Hor, a priest who lived on the River Nile and died 2,000 years ago, was taken to the RGH from Swansea Museum whose staff wanted to check that he was not crumbling beneath his bandages.

South Wales Argus: Egyptian mummy is x-rayed at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1993

