THESE are the three most wanted men by Gwent Police right now.
Can you help find them?
Call 101 quoting the reference number or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Nico Hodkinson
Detectives want to speak to Nico Hodkinson, 27, from Ebbw Vale, in connection with a burglary investigation.
Reference: 2200146101
Dafydd Merkel
Dafydd Merkel, 36, from Caerphilly, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison and has been recalled.
He was jailed for four years for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2018.
Merkel has links to Llanbradach.
Reference: 2200068505
Michael Tuft
Officers want to speak to Michael Tuft, 36, from Newport, in connection with an “altercation” which happened on the city’s Prince Street on Sunday, February 19 at around 1pm.
Reference: 2200057716
